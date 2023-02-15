Next Friday, February 17 at 4:00 p.m. in Spain, Al Nassr will receive a visit from Al Taawon for the match corresponding to matchday 17 of the Saudi Arabian championship. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team arrives as first classified while his rival is fifth with 30 points.
Next, all the information of the party:
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Saud University Stadium
Day and time: friday february 17. 16:00 Spain, 09:00 Mexico, 12:00 Argentina
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: No information
Live streaming: Through Shahid’s portal, paying a subscription.
TV channels: DIRECTV Sports, Claro Sports.
Live streaming: DGO
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN+
Live streaming: ESPN app
The Portuguese team will seek to continue accumulating points to maintain its leadership. Their irregular results in recent games have caused other teams to get closer to their wake.
Al Taawon: Maylson, Hazazi, Hasan Kadesh, Naldo, Awn Al Slaluli, El Mahdioui, Mohammed, Sumayhan Al Nabit, Gamarra, Al Nasser
Al-Nassr: Rossi, Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Al-Oujami, Konan, Luiz Gustavo, Al-Khaibari, Yahya, Talisca, Pity Martínez and Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Nassr 2-0 Al Taawon
