Al-Nassr hosts Al-Shabab on matchday four of the Saudi Pro League. The two teams already saw each other just a month ago, in the Arab Champions Cup, and they reach the fourth league game with the need to win. The previous game they tied 0-0 in a match that tasted like little. Here is all the necessary information about the match:
Day, time and stadium of Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab
When? Tuesday August 29
Place: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Al Awwal Park
Hour: 20:00 (Spain), 16:00 (Argentina), 13:00 (Mexico)
Broadcast channels and online streaming
There are no transmission channels available in Spain, but it can be seen in Mexico, Argentina and the United States. In Mexico through ESPN Mexicoin Argentina with DIERCTV and Claro Sportsand in USA with FOX.
Latest news from Al-Nassr
After two lost matches at the start of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr took it out on Al-Fateh on matchday three and won 0-5. A hat’trick from Cristiano Ronaldo and a brace from Mané sealed the game. In addition, reinforcements have arrived to the team, with the new additions of otavio and Aymeric Laporte.
Latest Al-Shabab News
Their start to the season in the Saudi Pro League has not been good, as Banega’s team has chained a tie-loss-tie this season and seeks to break the team’s losing streak, although it is going to be a difficult game.
Possible alignment of Al-Nassr
Goalie: Abdullah
Defending: Al-Ghannam, Al-Oujami, Laporte, Telles
Half: Otavio, Brozovic, Fofana
Lead: Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.
Possible alignment of Al-Shabab
Goalie: Kim
Defending: Al-Sagour, Iago Santos, Al-Sharari, Alsebyani
Half: Al-Ammar, Al-Monassar, Cuellar, Banega, Bahebri
Lead: Habib Diallo
90min forecast
Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Shabab – Al-Nassr have already set their win count rolling and playing at home they will take advantage of their momentum to add two straight wins in the Saudi Pro League.
