He Al-Nassr from Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo It is measured next Friday, December 8 at Riyadh in it Al-Awwal Park Stadiumfor Day 16 of the Saudi Arabia League.
In the last day, the Knights of Najd They fell by a 3-0 defeat against the super leader Al Hilal in it King Fahd Stadiumthanks to a double from the Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic. For now, the Al-Nassr is second with 34 points, while Al Hilal It has 41.
On the other hand, the Riyadh tied without scores against Al Hazemwhich left him in thirteenth place with 16 points.
When? Friday, December 8
Place: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Al-Awwal Park Stadium
Schedule: 12:00 p.m. (Mexico), 3:00 p.m. (Argentina), 7:00 p.m. (Spain)
Channel: ESPN and Azteca Deportes (Mexico), DSports (Argentina)
streaming: Star+ (Mexico), Dgo (Argentina), Marca (Spain)
Yes ok Cristiano Ronaldo did not appear on the scoreboard during their previous duel, this one continues to lead the scoring table of the Saudi League. According to the statistics of Photomob, the 38-year-old Portuguese international has scored 15 times along with seven assists in 14 appearances since the start of the season. El Bicho hopes to increase its advantage against the Riyadh.
However, behind the Lusitano come other elements such as Aleksandar Mitrovic with 13 goals, the Cameroonian Georges-Kévin N’Koudou of the Damac FC with eleven, the French Karim Benzema of the Al-Ittihad with nine and the Brazilian Malcom Oliveira of the Al-Hilal with nine too.
Goalie: Nawaf Alaqidi
Defenses: Aymeric Laporte, Ali Al Lajami, Alex Telles, Sultan Al-Ghannam
Midfielders: Otávio Silva, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic
Forwards: Sadio Mané, Anderson Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo
Without a doubt the squad is not going through a great moment because of its last five games, only one has been a victory due to two draws and two losses. Prior to their scoreless draw against Al Hazemmanaged to defeat the visiting team 1-2 Al Taawouwhile against Al Fateh divided units after finishing 1-1. Before that, they were beaten 3-0 by Al Ahli and defeated 3-2 by Al Tai.
Goalie: Martin Campaña
Defenses: Ahmad Asiri, Abdulelah Al Khaibari, Dino Arslanagic, Khalid Bin Shuwayyi
Midfielders: Birama Touré, Fahad Al Reshedi, Didier N’Dong
Forwards: Saleh Al Abbas, Yahya Alshehri, Abdullah Ibrahim Rashid
Al-Nassr 3-0 Al Riyadh
