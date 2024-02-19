The exciting confrontation between Al Nassr and Al Fayha promises intensity and action in the Asian Champions League. Al Nassr, looking to maintain his dominance in the tie, faces Al Fayha, who is fighting to turn around e. Fans expect a vibrant duel full of goals and highlights.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting between Al Nassr and Al Fayha
In which stadium is Al Nassr vs Al Fayha played?
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Al Awwal Park
Date: Thursday February 21
Schedule: 19:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Al Fayha on television in Spain?
brand.com
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Al Fayha on television in Argentina?
DIRECTV, Claro Sports
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Al Fayha on television in Mexico?
ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Al Fayha on television in the United States?
Fox
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Fateh
|
2-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Fayha
|
0-1V
|
AFC
|
Al Hilal
|
0-2D
|
Friendly
|
Inter Miami
|
6-0V
|
Friendly
|
Al Taawoun
|
1-4V
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Hazem
|
1-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Nassr
|
0-1D
|
AFC
|
FK Nizhny Novgoord
|
1-2V
|
Friendly
|
Al Hilal
|
0-2D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Khaleej
|
3-0 D
|
Saudi League
On the part of Al Nassr, they will not be able to count on the Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina who has a torn femur or Raghed Al Najjar.
The visitors will have all their strength to play this AFC Champions League match.
Al Nassr: Al Aqidi; Behich, Laporte, Al Amri, Al Ghannam; Sadio Mané, Brozovic, Otávio, Al Khaibari, Talisca; Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Fayha: Stojkovic; Mokher Al Rashidi, Sami Khaybari, Husein Al Shuwaish; Al Baqawi, Rakan Kaabi, Abdulrahman Al Safari, Nawaf Al Harthi; Mandash, Nwakaeme, Sakala
Al Nassr 2-0 Al Fayha
