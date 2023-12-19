This Friday, December 22, Al-Nassr receives the Al-Ettifaq in it Al-Awwal Park Stadium for Matchday 18 of the Saudi Professional League. The team commanded by the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo They are second in the general table with 37 points, while the Dammam team is eighth with 24 points.
The last commitment of the Knights of the Najd was their 2-5 victory over Al Shabab in the Saudi Cupwhile in the league they beat 4-1 Riyadh with a double from the Brazilian Anderson Taliscaas well as targets Cristiano Ronaldo and his compatriot Otávio Silva. In the case of Al Ettifaqcomes from a 0-2 defeat at home against Al Taawoun.
When? Friday, December 22
Place: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Al-Awwal Park Stadium
Schedule: 12:00 p.m. (Mexico) 1:00 p.m. (ET), 3:00 p.m. (ARG) and 7:00 p.m. (ESP)
Channel: Azteca Deportes (Mexico), DSPorts (ARG), FOX Deportes (USA)
streaming: DGo (ARG), MARCA (ESP)
The team of CR7 announced that it will play two friendly matches in China during the FIFA international break in January. It will be on January 19 when they travel to the Chinese country, where they will be for ten days to play their two games, for which they would receive a payment of 13 million dollars. Shanghai FC will be his opponent on January 24, while the second opponent will be revealed later.
Before leaving for this adventure, the Saudis' last match in their league will be on December 30 against Al-Taawoun.
Goalie: Nawaf Alaqidi
Defenses: Aymeric Laporte, Ali Al Lajami, Ayman Ahmed, Sultan Al-Ghannam
Midfielders: Otávio Silva, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Anderson Talisca
The club's coach, the Englishman Steven Gerrardhas requested that the Saudi League amount referees.
After the defeat suffered against Al-Taawounthe British was furious, so he later spoke: “The match here was the perfect example of why clubs pay sums to get foreign referees for these types of matches. It was the perfect example. We were punished with an incorrect penalty kick, otherwise it was a clean game. The referee did not give us a penalty for a hand on the ball, so the trend of not awarding penalty kicks to Ettifaq continues.”.
Goalie: Paulo Victor
Defenses: Marcel Tisserand, Jack Hendry, Abdullah Khateeb
Midfielders: Ali Badullah Hazzazi, Jordan Henderson, Hamdan Al Shamrani, Radhi Al-Otaibi
Forwards: Moussa Dembélé, Georginio Wijnaldum, Robin Quaison
Al Nassr 3-0 Al-Ettifaq
