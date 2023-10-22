He Al Nassr Riyadh, a club in which Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo plays, will play its third match in the group stage of the Asian Champions League, where it shares a zone with Persepolis, Istiqlol Dushanbe and Al Duhail. Precisely, he will face this last rival, so we will review the preview of this confrontation.
In which stadium is Al Nassr-Al Duhail played?
Date: October 24, 2023
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Al-Awwal Park (Riyadh)
Schedule: 3:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 2:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 1:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 12:00 p.m. CDMX, 8:00 p.m. in Spain
Referee: To be confirmed
For more Saudi football news
How can you see Al Nassr-Al Duhail?
At the moment, no television or streaming has been announced for any of the Spanish-speaking markets, although it is expected that this will happen in the next few hours, although you can follow the minute by minute on streaming platforms. live results.
What is the latest news from Al Nassr?
The yellow team has just achieved four consecutive wins and a draw, and before facing Al Duhail with a perfect score in the competition, they have to finish the match against Damac, in the Saudi Professional League.
What is the latest news from Al Duhail?
The Qatari team has just beaten Al-Gharafa in the local league, an important victory since its rival is in second place in the table. Al Duhail is fifth, meanwhile, while in the Asian Champions League it has just one point in two games played.
Possible alignments
Al Nassr: Alaqidi; Al Ghanam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Al Khaibari, Brozovic; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo
Al Duhail: Ellety; Abdelrahman Fahmi, Bamba, Coutinho, Khaled, Kim Moon-Hwan, Lihadji I, Madibo, Muntari, Musa, Semedo.
Forecast
With Cristiano Ronaldo once again appearing, his team will win 2 to 0.
#Nassr #Duhail #watch #Cristiano #Ronaldos #match #live #stream #lineup #prediction