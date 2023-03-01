Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the pitch this Friday to play matchday 19 of the Saudi Arabian Premier League. The Portuguese comes into the game in top form after scoring a hat-trick in the last game away from home. They are currently leaders with 43 points and are followed in the standings by Al Ittihad with 41 points.
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Mrsool Park
Day and time: Friday March 3, 6:30 p.m. Spain, 11:30 a.m. Mexico, 2:30 p.m. Argentina
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: No information
Live streaming: Through Shahid’s portal, paying a subscription.
TV channels: DIRECTV Sports, Claro Sports.
Live streaming: DGO
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN+
Live streaming: ESPN app
TV channels: DIRECTV Sports, Claro Sports
Live streaming: DGO
Neither of the two teams arrive with injuries or penalties for the clash. The two teams will have all their men available for the duel.
Al-Nassr: Rossi, Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Al-Oujami, Konan, Luiz Gustavo, Al-Khaibari, Yahya, Ghareeb, Pity Martínez and Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Baten: Capana, Yousif, Antonio, Naji, Al Hurayji, Qarani, Pedroza, Fawaz, Roa, Bukia, Lopez.
Al Nassr 3-1 Al Baten
