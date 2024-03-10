Match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League. Al Nassr and Al Ain face each other for a place in the semi-finals in this decisive duel, after the result of the first leg, a match in which Al Ain won by the minimum, so it is up to Cristiano Ronaldo's men to come back if they want. earn your pass to the next round. For its part, Al Nassr arrives at a difficult time, after losing in the last league match, and not achieving victory in the last three games, so it needs to recover its good play at this important moment of the campaign.
On the other hand, Al Ain arrives full of energy after qualifying for the final of the UAE League Cup, and not knowing defeat in the nine previous games, so they will seek to continue with the good dynamics and advance in this important competition.
City: Riyadh
Stadium: Al Awal Park at King University
Date: Monday, March 11th
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 16:00 in Argentina, 13:00 in Mexico
LaLiga+ Spain
Star+
Star+
Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Raed
|
1-3D
|
Saudi Professional League
|
Al Ain
|
1-0 D
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al-Hazem
|
4-4
|
Saudi Professional League
|
Al Shabab
|
2-3V
|
Saudi Professional League
|
Al Faiha
|
2-0V
|
Saudi Professional League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Ittihad Kalba
|
0-2 (2-0) V
|
UAE League Cup
|
Al Nassr
|
1-0V
|
AFC Champions League
|
Hatta SC
|
5-3V
|
Saudi Professional League
|
FC Baniyas
|
0-1V
|
Saudi Professional League
|
FC Nasaf
|
2-1V
|
AFC Champions League
Al Nassr: Talisca with a muscle injury, Abdullah with a leg injury, Al-Najjar with an injury to be determined. Laporte will also be out due to suspension.
Al Ain: Álvarez with a head injury.
Al Nassr: Ospina, Al-Ghanam, Lajami, Al Fatil, Behich, Al-Najei, Sulayhim, Yahya, Otávio, Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Ain: Eisa, Bandar, Hashemi, Kouadio, Erik, Park, Baloushi, El Sharif, Palacios, Kaku, Rahimi.
Al Nassr 1-0 Al Ain
