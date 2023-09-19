Next Friday, September 22, Al-Nassrcurrent runner-up of the Saudi Professional Leaguefaces the Al-Ahli in it KSU Football Field for Matchday 7 of the 2023-2024 season.
Before this commitment, the Knights of the Najd They have a duel coming up AFC Champions League in front of Persepolis of Iran, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Group Stage, while in the local league they have just beaten 1-3 against Al-Raed with so many from Senegalese Sadio Manethe Brazilian Anderson Talisca and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldothus reaching sixth place with twelve units.
With respect to The realalso added three by beating the 3-2 Al-Taawon despite having been left with ten men due to the expulsion of Abdulbassit Hindi. Just at minute 4 Hindi opened the scoreboard, then came an own goal Waleed Al-Ahmed and Allan Saint-Maximin He closed the blackboard. For now he is third in the table with 15 points.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Friday, September 22
Place: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: KSU Football Field
Schedule: 12:00 hours (Mexico)
Channel: To be confirmed
Online streaming: to confirm
Just this Monday, the team Cristiano Ronaldo caused quite a stir on Iranian soil, prior to their clash in the Asian Champions. Smiling, CR7 and his teammates were greeted by the shouts of joy of dozens of fans as they left the Imam Khomeini airport by bus.
The striker received a luxurious Persian carpet from the president of the Persepolis. Also, large flags with the message “Welcome, Ronaldo!” and the image of the Lusitanian legend were hung on the highway bridges of the immense Iranian capital, unaccustomed to receiving international icons due to the country’s diplomatic isolation.
Unfortunately, the stadium will not have fans due to a sanction from the Asian Confederation after the publication in 2021 of a controversial post on the stadium’s Instagram page. Persepolis. The match is behind closed doors, although it will be broadcast on television.
Goalie: Nawaf Al Aqidi
Defenses: Aymeric Laporte, Ali AL-Oujami, Sultan Al Granam, Alex Telles
Midfielders: Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Ótavio da Silva
Forwards: Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes: Abdulelah Al-Amri, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Hassan, Mohammed Qassem, Anderson Talisca, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Nawaf Boushal, Waleed Abdullah
The Algerian Riyad Mahrez He was one of the star signings of the Saudi LeagueHowever, the forward has been criticized for his arrival, since the journalist Daniel Riolo He indicated that he was only motivated by money, something that the former Algerian international agrees with. Ali Benchikh.
“I totally agree with him, the players went to Saudi Arabia for money. Honestly, since he left for Saudi Arabia, Mahrez has gained weight. Why hasn’t he gained weight at Manchester City? Because (Josep) Guardiola watches his players, while at Al-Ahli even the coach (Matthias Jaissle) He is very young (35 years old). In Saudi Arabia, training takes place late in the day and the players have all day to have a snack. The level there will not improve and even the players will regress”commented his compatriot.
Goalie: Edouard Mendy
Defenses: Roger Ibáñez, Fahd Al-Hamad, Ali Majrashi, Bassam Al-Hurayji
Midfielders: Franck Kessié, Mohammed Al Majhad, Gabri Veiga
Forwards: Allan Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino
Substitutes: Sumayhan Al-Nabit, Fahada Al-Rashidi, Saad Balobaid, Ibrahim Al-Zubaidi, Fahad Al-Hamad, Ziyad Al-Johani, Ali Al-Asmari, Abdulaziz Abdo
Al-Nassr 4-1 Al-Ahli
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#AlNassr #AlAhli #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply