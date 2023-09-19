Before this commitment, the Knights of the Najd They have a duel coming up AFC Champions League in front of Persepolis of Iran, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Group Stage, while in the local league they have just beaten 1-3 against Al-Raed with so many from Senegalese Sadio Manethe Brazilian Anderson Talisca and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldothus reaching sixth place with twelve units.

With respect to The realalso added three by beating the 3-2 Al-Taawon despite having been left with ten men due to the expulsion of Abdulbassit Hindi. Just at minute 4 Hindi opened the scoreboard, then came an own goal Waleed Al-Ahmed and Allan Saint-Maximin He closed the blackboard. For now he is third in the table with 15 points.

The match between Al Nassr vs Persepolis of Iran of the Asian Champions League will be broadcast on Star+ in Latin America.

The striker received a luxurious Persian carpet from the president of the Persepolis. Also, large flags with the message “Welcome, Ronaldo!” and the image of the Lusitanian legend were hung on the highway bridges of the immense Iranian capital, unaccustomed to receiving international icons due to the country’s diplomatic isolation.

Unfortunately, the stadium will not have fans due to a sanction from the Asian Confederation after the publication in 2021 of a controversial post on the stadium’s Instagram page. Persepolis. The match is behind closed doors, although it will be broadcast on television.

Reza Darvish (Persepolis President): "I spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo and he told me that he was very happy with the reception, and I told him that he is very loved in Iran because of his support for the Palestinian cause."

The 5 foreign players of Al Nassr 🔵🟡 who will play against Persepolis in the AFC Asian Champions League. • Cristiano Ronaldo

• Sadio Mane

• Brozovic

• Otávio

• Laporte pic.twitter.com/qeaZi6lZyF — Blue (@BlueboyCR7) September 19, 2023

“I totally agree with him, the players went to Saudi Arabia for money. Honestly, since he left for Saudi Arabia, Mahrez has gained weight. Why hasn’t he gained weight at Manchester City? Because (Josep) Guardiola watches his players, while at Al-Ahli even the coach (Matthias Jaissle) He is very young (35 years old). In Saudi Arabia, training takes place late in the day and the players have all day to have a snack. The level there will not improve and even the players will regress”commented his compatriot.

Mahrez’s next game 🫤🔥

▪️ Al-Ahly 🆚 Al-Nasr

▪️ Friday at 7 p.m. Algeria time

▪️Comment: Awad Rates

Mahrez's next game
▪️ Al-Ahly vs Al-Nasr
▪️ Friday at 7 p.m. Algeria time
▪️Comment: Awad Rates
▪️Meeting Riyad Mahrez vs Cristiano Ronaldo