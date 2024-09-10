The Saudi Arabian League continues to gain international appeal and relevance thanks to the arrival of great figures from European football, and this match between Al Nassr and Al Ahli is a clear example of the new competitive level of the tournament.
Since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, the league has experienced a media boom, attracting more stars such as Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Roberto Firmino, Franck Kessié, Gabri Veiga and Riyad Mahrez, who will face each other in a duel that promises to be one of the most attractive of Matchday 3. Al Nassr, who arrive with high morale after winning in the previous matchday, are looking to continue adding points, while Al Ahli, after losing in the second matchday, will try to recover and show their potential with their talented squad.
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Date: September 13th
Schedule: 20:00 (Spain), 15:00 (Argentina), 12:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: Al-Awwal Park
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
This meeting will not be televised either Spainneither Mexiconeither Argentina but it could be seen in England via DAZN UK or on Germany through Sportdigital FUSSBALL.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al-Fayha
|
1-4 V
|
Saudi League
|
Al-Raed
|
1-1 E
|
Saudi League
|
Al-Hilal
|
1-4 D
|
Saudi Arabia Super Cup
|
Al-Taawoun
|
0-2 V
|
Saudi Arabia Super Cup
|
Almeria
|
3-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al-Fateh
|
1-0 D
|
Saudi League
|
Al-Orubah
|
2-0 V
|
Saudi League
|
Al-Hilal
|
1-1 (4-1pen) D
|
Saudi Arabia Super Cup
|
Grazer Ak
|
3-3 E
|
Friendly
|
Al-Riyadh
|
0-2 V
|
Friendly
Al Nassr head into this match with the momentum of their victory in the previous round, where Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Alex Telles were key players in the team’s triumph. Under the technical direction of Luis Castro, Al Nassr are looking to consolidate their position as one of the favourites for the title, and this match against Al Ahli is a real test to gauge their true level. Cristiano’s presence not only brings quality and experience, but also raises the morale and expectations of the team and its supporters. With an attacking approach and taking advantage of the synergy between their stars, Al Nassr are looking to impose their rhythm and take three vital points to stay at the top of the table.
For their part, Al Ahli come into this match needing to bounce back after their defeat in the second round, which left some doubts about the team’s consistency. With stars such as Roberto Firmino, Franck Kessié, Gabri Veiga and Riyad Mahrez, Al Ahli have a talented squad that can compete against any opponent. However, the key will be to ensure that these players complement each other on the pitch and can translate their individual quality into effective team performance. The pressure is on the team to prove that their investment in European talent can quickly pay off, and a good result against Al Nassr would be the perfect boost to get their season back on track.
Al Nassr: Bento, Al Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Laporte, Alex Telles, Mané, Otavio, Talisca, Brozovic, Ghareeb and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Ahli: Mendy, Ali Majrashi, Demiral, Roger Ibañez, Al Hurayji, Mahrez, Al Johani, Firmino, Kessié, Gabri Veiga and Darisi
The odds for this exciting encounter favour Al Nassr, who come into the match with better form and home advantage. Although Al Ahli have the potential to make things difficult for anyone, the cohesion and experience of Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, should be enough to secure a victory. A tight and exciting match is expected, with both teams looking for a goal, but in the end Al Nassr will prevail by a narrow margin with a score of 2-1, capitalising on the opportunities and maintaining their winning streak.
