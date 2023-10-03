Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr has a very good dynamic. They have not lost since August 18 and the team’s level of play is very high at the moment. The signings in the last market have given a huge leap in quality to the squad.
Below we will show you all the information necessary for the preview of this Arab League match between Al Nassr and Abha
In which stadium is Al Nassr vs Abha played?
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Al Awwal Park
Date: Friday, October 6
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
Referee: Mario Escobar
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Abha on television in Spain?
brand.com
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Abha on television in Argentina?
No information
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Abha on television in Mexico?
No information
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Abha on television in Colombia?
No information
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Istiqtol
|
3-1V
|
AFC
|
Al Tai
|
1-2V
|
Saudi League
|
Ohod
|
1-5V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ahli
|
4-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Persepolis
|
0-2V
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Riyadh
|
0-1D
|
Saudi League
|
Hajer
|
1-0V
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
Al Wehda
|
4-0 D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ettifaq
|
1-3D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Tai
|
1-0V
|
Saudi League
For this match, the Abha coach will not have any absences to face this Saudi League match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.
On the other hand, the team coached by the Portuguese coach of Al Nassr, Luís Castro, will not have any injured or suspended players to play this round against Abha. You will have all your players available.
Al Nassr: Al Aqidi; Al Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Laporte, Mohammed Qassem; Ótavio, Brozovoc, Seko Fofana, Talisca, Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo
Abha: Tatarusanu; Al Qumayzi, Noguera, Ahmad Al Habib, Mohammed Naji; Al Salouli, Uros Matic, Krychowiak, Kamano; Jaber, Abdulelah Alshamary
Al Nassr 4-0 Abha
