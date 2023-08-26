Al-Nassr beat Al-Fateh 0-5 in the third round of the Saudi Pro League and already knows what it is like to win this season in the league. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team has dispelled the doubts surrounding the team and is once again one of the favorites to win the Saudi Pro League.
This time they had to wait 27 minutes to open the scoring, as Sadio Mané knew how to take advantage of a good ball from Cristiano Ronaldo to start his goalscoring account in the league. The visitors did not want to miss out on the good opportunity and in minute 38 Cristiano Ronaldo continued the party. The Portuguese striker made it 0-2 before the break and left the game almost sealed.
The second half was similar, with Al-Nassr dominating the game and Cristiano Ronaldo on fire. In fact, Cristiano scored his first two goals of the season in the 55th minute to make it 0-3 and seal the game. With Al-Fateh already thrashed, Sadio Mané made it 0-4 in a brilliant game for Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo signed his hat-trick in added time.
When does Al-Nassr play again?
Al-Nassr’s next game won’t be until the fourth round of the Saudi Pro League, which will be a nice duel between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr. The game will be in Riyadh at 20:00 Spanish time, just like today.
How are Al-Nassr doing in the Saudi Pro League standings?
Cristiano Ronaldo’s side had been two rounds into the Saudi Pro League, but efforts in the Arab Champions Cup and AFC Champions League qualifier led to two league defeats. These are the first points the team has scored and serve to place them in the ‘top 10’, tied with Abha and Al-Tai on points but with a better goal difference.
#AlNassr #thrashes #AlFateh #scores #points #Saudi #Pro #League #play
Leave a Reply