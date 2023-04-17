Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face off this weekend against their biggest enemy in Saudi Arabia. Will Cristiano Ronaldo play? Go to the end to know the forecast of our Al Nassr lineup. It can adjust to changes after the dismissal of Rudi García.
BY: Al Aqidi – The young goalkeeper will probably be the one to take charge of the goal instead of the Argentinian Rossi. It seems that the Saudi has taken ownership.
DFI: Konan – The Ivory Coast winger will surely start this match. He is a footballer who stands out for the number of overflows that he can make in a game.
CB: Gonzalez – The Spanish central defender has established himself at 33 as the starting defender for Al Nassr. He is one of the players who directs the ball out of the Saudi team, he has a huge pass success rate.
CB: Al-Amri – To accompany Álvaro Gónzalez who is Al-Amri. His participation is not clear but from 90min we bet on his ownership despite the fact that his last game was not the best. He lost 11 duels in the clash.
DDF: Al-Ghanam – On the right side in defense, Al-Ghanam will surely have a place to start. He is more of a winger than a winger, but this time he will have to adjust to the dense four.
MC: Luiz Gustavo – The first midfielder in the line of central midfielders will surely be the Brazilian Luiz Gustavo. He is a fundamental part of the Saudi team. He was the best player in the match against Al Feiha.
MC: Sami Al-Najei – A steering wheel with mixed functions. He is one of the players who contributes the most in the team’s transitions. He will surely be before Al Hilal.
MD: Ahmed- He didn’t have the best game in the last match against Al Feiha, he was replaced due to the little he contributed on the right, but from 90min we bet on his ownership again.
CAM: Anderson Talisca – The Brazilian is the most powerful card that the Saudi team has. He will play as a starter in the attacking midfielder behind Cristiano Ronaldo.
E: Maran – The youngster Mohammed Maran is another interesting player for Al Nassr in terms of his team’s attack. He will possibly start.
DC: Cristiano Ronaldo – Finally, the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. The top star and team leader. If he’s available, it’s almost impossible for him not to start.
What the Al Nassr lineup would look like on the pitch (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Al-Aqidi
defenses: Konan, González, , Al-Amri, Al-Ghanam
Midfielders: Anderson Talisca, Luiz Gustavo, Sami Al-Najei, Mara, Ahmed
strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo
