Al-Nassr’s project is clear and forceful, to form one of the best squads on the planet, at least in names, with the aim of conquering everything in Arab football and putting it in the orbit of the world with a view to its next candidacy. to fight for the 2030 World Cup, which they will fight against Spain and Portugal as well as a South American team that Argentina could lead.
Since the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, the club has probed the possible arrival of other world elite stars where names such as Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets, Kanté, among others, stand out, however, they have not had the same fortune as with the Portuguese . Now, the team has lost the starting goalkeeper of the squad, Ospina, due to injury and it is presumed that his loss will be of a long duration, for which it has set its sights on the three-time Champions League champion, Keylor Navas as a replacement for the Colombian.
The 37-year-old veteran barely counts for Galtier within PSG, for this reason, it is reported that both clubs have started negotiations for the move to materialize in this winter market. Keylor’s contract ends the following summer, for which they hope to get him out of Paris with a letter of freedom or with the least investment in transfer possible, this with the aim of offering the tico the same salary that he receives in the French capital, around 9 million euros per year.
