This Thursday, the Al Nassr vs. Inter Miami It took all the attention due to the spice that was added before the friendly. It was going to be the meeting of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (the last dance), but everything collapsed with the loss of the Portuguese star due to injury and the absence of the Argentine in the starting team. In addition, the Colombian was playing again David Ospina after a year of absence.

The game was a catastrophe for him. Inter Miami led by the Argentine coach Gerardo 'el Tata' Martino, that he decided to leave on the bench of his star Lionel Messi. The left-hander suffered physical problems before the game.

It was a resounding 6-0 in the stadium Kingdom Arena. The protagonist of the Arab night was Anderson Taliscathe Brazilian scored a hat trick under the watchful eye of Cristiano Ronaldo who applauded each goal from the stands.

However, not everything was happiness for the team coached by the Spanish Luis Castro, after half an hour of play the Colombian David Ospina left the field injured.

The goalkeeper came from a year of inactivity, he was on the verge of leaving the Arab club, he even had offers from Colombian football with the interest of National and Millionaires, finally decided to stay Al Nassr, club willing to have him in 2024.

Ospina started the friendly match as a starter and his team was beating Inter 3-0 when the Colombian suffered the injury. In the 28th minute Inter had an attacking play and the shot was saved by Ospina The goalkeeper felt the discomfort and touched his right leg. After a few moments of being treated on the field, David Ospina had to be replaced.

Saudi millions exceed Inter's Barcelona project

It was a flurry of goals in the first half, before 15 minutes on the clock, the Arab team was already winning 3-0. The first came at minute 3 with a great combination between Marcelo Brozovic and Otavio.

Talisca He was in charge of putting the second one. Al Nassr He stole a ball on the way out, made a play with first-intention touches and the Brazilian pushed it to 10.

The third arrived at 12, the Spanish franc Aymeric Laporte He surprised the rival goalkeeper with a shot from beyond midfield and with a lethal left foot he made it 3-0.

Nothing changed in the second half, Talisca appeared again, this time from the penalty spot he declared the partial 4-0 to the applause that fell from the box of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mohammed Maran scored the fifth of the night in the middle of the nightmare that Inter Miami was experiencing. The American team did not find ways to disguise the situation and each attack was a stab in the defense, while in attack, the Uruguayan Luis Suárez fought alone, but it was not enough.

The task was completed by the protagonist of the match. Anderson Talisca He made it 6-0 and to put the icing on the cake, he celebrated like his friend and teammate. Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi on the Inter Miami bench

With the game completely settled and before the timid applause that fell from the stands, the Argentine star Lionel Messi He entered in the 83rd minute. However, his participation was null and void in a game that was defined from the 12th minute.