Next Thursday, July 20, two of the great players that the soccer planet has will face each other in the third pre-season friendly for the teams they represent, Al Nassr and Benfica: Cristiano Ronaldo, figure of the Saudi team, will cross paths with Ángel Di María, brand new reinforcement of the Portuguese. We review the preview of what will be one of the triangular matches in which Celta from Spain also participates.
In which stadium is Al Nassr-Benfica played?
Date: Thursday July 20
Location: Lighthouse, Portugal
Stadium: Algarve Stadium
Schedule: 20:30 in Portugal, 16:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 15:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 14:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: To confirm
How can you see Al Nassr-Benfica?
In South America, the TV channel is not yet confirmed. What is confirmed is that it can be followed through the sites of sports results live.
What is the latest news from Al Nassr?
After facing Celta, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Benfica, the Portuguese champion. So far, they have won two wins in the two pre-season friendlies they have played: 2-0 against Alverca (Portugal) and 5-1 against Farense (also from Portugal).
What are the latest news from Benfica?
Ángel Di María had a dream comeback in Benfica after 13 years: he scored a goal and provided an assist in the first game in his new jersey, 3-1 against Basel at St. Jakob-Park. He had just beaten Southampton 2-0 in the first game.
possible formations
Al-Nassr: al-Aqidi; Konan, Alvaro, Al-Amri, Al-Ghannam; Luis Gustavo; A. Al-Sulaiheem; Ghareeb, Talisca, Yahya; Cristiano Ronaldo.
Benfica: Odysseas, João Victor, L. Veríssimo, Tomás Araújo, Mihailo, Chiquinho, João Neves, Di María, Aursnes, Neres and Tengstedt.
Forecast
It will be a fun 2-2 tie, with a double from Neres, a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest from Talisca.
