Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nasr and its guest Al-Ain seek to win the race for the first boarding pass, to the final of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, in the upcoming confrontation between the two teams on Sunday evening, at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, in the second leg of the semi-finals.

The task of the “general” to compensate for the loss of the first leg 1-4, which his Croatian coach Goran Tomic described as a “miracle”, will not be easy for his guest, the “leader” who holds the title of the last edition, who covered more than half of the journey on the way to the final, by scoring 4 goals. For the first time in the goal of “Al-Azraq”, during one match in the tournament, in the first leg of the semi-finals at Hazaa bin Zayed Stadium.

The desire to qualify for the “Fourth Final” ignites the atmosphere of the meeting, as the “Brigadier” played the final seasons 2014-2015 “champion”, 2019-2020 “champion”, and 2020-2021 “runner-up”, while the “leader” played the final seasons 2008-2009. Champion”, and 2010-2011 “runner-up”, and 2021-2022 “champion”.

The “land owners” hope to repeat the scenario of the 2020-2021 season, when they compensated for losing the semi-final first leg match against Ittihad Kalba 1-2, by winning a penalty shootout 7-6 in the return match, after the end of the match in its original time, with the victory of “Al-Azraq” 2-1.

On the other hand, the “leader”, who seeks to qualify for a fourth to the final, and the second in a row, has the advantage of not losing in the last 8 matches in a row, in the “League Cup”, by winning two matches and drawing 6 times, and he also excels in direct confrontations with a score of 5. Victories, compared to 4 times for the “general”, and a draw in 4 meetings.

Croatian Goran Tomic, coach of the “Brigadier”, cut off the difficulty of the confrontation in front of Al Ain, and compensated for the loss of the first leg, and said: “I hope that our match will not be the last of the season, and that we will give what we have to compensate for the result of the first leg, even if the compensation requires a miracle,” pointing out that his team lacked efforts. A number of its main elements, such as Muhammad Barghash, Samir Mamisevich, Abdullah Toure and Khaled Jalal for injuries, and Sultan Al Shamsi and Muhammad Shaker for loan items.

On the other hand, Ukrainian coach Sergey Reberov stressed the need to forget the result of the first leg victory, and said: «I cannot say that I feel comfortable, because of the result achieved by the team in the first leg, and I hope that the players have the same feeling, and in the semi-final matches everything from It can happen, especially since we are playing away from home, and all our matches are not easy.”

He added, “I would have been happier if we had come out with a clean sheet in the first leg instead of conceding a goal, and the result was 3-0 or 3-1 different, and it is good that we scored the fourth goal.”