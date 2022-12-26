About to make the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo official, who will sign an exorbitant contract, Al Nassr seems, according to Footmercato, to have set themselves one of FC Barcelona’s objectives to incorporate from 2023 as a free footballer. The player in question is none other than N’Golo Kanté, a Chelsea footballer.
The defensive midfielder has not been able to help his team in this recent World Cup in Qatar since he was in the process of recovering from a hamstring injury, which made him undergo surgery. Since August 14, he has been away from the playing fields, being one of the best players in the world in his position.
The Arab team, Al Nassr wants to offer the player who won the World Cup in 2018 and winner of the Champions League with the London team a succulent contract to convince him to reach Arab territory. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona and Chelsea are waiting for the French pivot to finally decide. It is not ruled out that N ‘Golo Kanté decides to extend his contract with the London entity. It is also worth noting, of course, by Saudi league regulations, that Al-Nassr can only have seven non-EU players in its ranks. This is a problem since they currently have eight players who meet these conditions.
In the event that the French midfielder reaches the First Division of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi club will have to restructure its squad to comply with the regulations.
