Dubai (Union)

The victory was crowned by the President of the UAE’s Cup for cycling clubs for clubs, which was held at the endurance course in Saih al-Salam in Dubai for club racers and amateur teams, citizens in the individual year and teams for a distance of 80 km, with the participation of 62 riders from the state clubs, and 100 cyclists who represented amateur teams, and the championship was sponsored by the Emirates Company Integrated Telecom «Du».

The Al-Ahly youth team came in second place and the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club team came third. In the competition for the Emirati amateur teams, the “Turk M7” team came in first place, followed by Tork in second place and the Al Shafar Jumeirah cycling team in third place.

In the club singles competitions, Grega Paul, the cyclist of Shabab Al-Ahly, won first place, followed by the cyclist of victory, Alexander Holovac, and the cyclist of Abu Dhabi club Alexander Bülchen third, and in the general individual for amateurs, citizens, Farouk Ismail from the “Turk M7″ team came in first place, and Ibrahim fought from ” He left the M7 in second place, and Ahmed Al-Marri of the “Turk M7” team ranked third.

Mansour Bouasiba, president of the Cycling Federation, crowned the winners, in the presence of a number of personalities, members of the Federation’s Board of Directors, and representatives of the supporting and sponsoring companies.