Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nassr hit a date with Al-Ahly youth in the final of the “most expensive tournament” of the President’s Cup, for the 2020-2021 season, with the qualification of the “Brigadier” who beat Sharjah 3-0 at Rashid Stadium, and “Al-Fursan” by overcoming the Bani Yas hurdle 1-0 at Sharjah Stadium Within the semi-finals today (Monday).

The “old derby” match between “Dubai’s poles”, Al-Nasr and Shabab Al-Ahly, will be in the upcoming “third” final in the history of the final matches of the President’s Cup, after the “Knights” outperformed in the first edition of the 1974-1975 season with a score of 2-0, and crowned ” Al-Dean »in the second title of the 2014-2015 edition, by winning a penalty shootout« 3- zero », after a 1-1 draw in the original and extra time.

The “Brigadier”, who sought to win the fourth title, qualified it for the 11th final in its history, by beating Sharjah 3-0, and Al-Nasr ended the first half, ahead of the Portuguese “double” Touzi in the 36th minute, after a smart pass from Tigali, who deposited it intelligently between the feet of the goalkeeper. Adel Al Hosani, before Mahdi Obeid, in his first appearance in the President’s Cup, added the second goal in the 41st minute, taking advantage of a pass from “brilliant” Ryan Mendes from the left side.

Al-Nassr’s superiority in terms of performance and score continued in the second half, after its striker Tigali added the third goal in the 88th minute, to celebrate his 36th birthday in a perfect way, after making the ball for the first goal, and scoring the third in which Siam finished 8 games in a row, and resolving his team’s qualification for the final. And he contributes to the “Al-Ameed” refutation of his consideration in front of the “King” after losing 0-1 in the only match that brought the two teams together in the semi-finals of the Cup in 1995.