Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The Saudi Al-Nasr fans interacted with the Uzbek Jalaluddin Masharipov, the player of Shabab Al-Ahly, on social media, after the distinguished level that he presented against Fujairah, in the “23rd round” of the Arab Gulf League, and he succeeded in getting a penalty kick, and he scored the winning goal for the “Al-Fursan” in The 90th minute, so that his team reaped the “full mark” and squandered a large number of opportunities that would have booked himself the title of best player in the round.

It is known that Masharipov was loaned from Al-Nasr to the “Knights” during the winter transfer period, until the end of the current season, after the Saudi club contracted with him, last January, from the Uzbek of Pakhtakor, but Al-Nasr did not register him for not obtaining the financial competency certificate, which allows He has registered new foreigners during the “Mercato Winter”, and the fans follow him, especially that the player will return to the “World” at the end of the current season.

At a time when the Saudi Al Hilal fans concentrated with their former player Marcos Eduardo, after he missed a penalty kick in the match, and the “super” did not provide the expected payoff against Fujairah, and he only scored 9 goals during 19 league matches, an unexpected outcome from the player that fans rely on. The “Knights” to return during the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup in front of Al-Nasr

The youth of Al-Ahly achieved several technical gains, despite the difficult victory in the last seconds, as the match was like returning to “Al-Ratam” after stopping, in addition to preparing for the final of the Arab Gulf Cup, and coming out with the “Full Mark”, which raises the morale before the awaited final in search of a title. New in the Al Fursan treasury.

On the other hand, Fujairah failed to get out, even with a positive point from the meeting that secures its place, far from the “bottom” despite the outstanding performance by the team, not only in the match, but also in the last matches, which awarded him 3 important points from his victory over Al-Nasr, in the round before In the past, which are the points that kept him away from the last two places in the ranking table, but the team is still in the danger stage, and the team is credited with the brilliance of goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Tamimi, who defended his goal with all strength and responded to a penalty kick from Eduardo, and had it not been for his superiority, he would have lost the “Wolves” with a great result.