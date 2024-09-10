Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Al-Nasr’s Board of Directors was assured of the readiness of the team and individual games for the new season, winning championships and gold medals, and raising the “Dean’s” logo on the podiums in all individual and team championships.

This came during the meeting of the Board of Directors of Al Nasr Sports Games Company, in the main meeting hall in Rashid bin Hamdan Hall at Al Nasr Club, which was chaired by Abdul Razzaq Al Hashemi, in the presence of Abdul Basit Ali Abdul Rahman, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, and members Salem Mohammed bin Ali, Faisal Al Tawash, Mohammed Matar, and Farid Al Qaiwani, the company’s Executive Director.