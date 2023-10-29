Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Nasr rose to second place in the Saudi Football League standings, after defeating its host Al-Fayhaa 3-1, at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, within the eleventh stage.

The Brazilian Anderson Talisca (50 and 61) and the Portuguese Otavio da Silva (74) took turns scoring the Al-Nasr hat-trick, while Hussein Al-Shuwish scored Al-Fayhaa’s only goal (68).

Al-Nasr raised its score to 25 points, in second place, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal, while Al-Fayhaa remained on its previous score of 14 points in eighth place.

Al-Fayhaa, the best and most dangerous during the first half, almost surprised Al-Nasr with a quick goal had it not been for the intervention of the defender, who intercepted the Zambian Fashion Sakala’s ball and turned it into the corner.

There was a chance for victory when Senegalese Sadio Mane crossed the ball, but Talisca’s header went past the post.

A coordinated attack created an opportunity for Al-Fayhaa, but Sakala’s ball passed near the post, and Al-Nasr would have been close to scoring had it not been for the post, which blocked Abdul Rahman Gharib’s ball.

In the second half, Al-Fayhaa continued its danger, when Nigerian Henry Onyekuru shot a powerful ball that passed the post.

As a result of a coordinated attack, Al-Nasr succeeded in scoring, when Talisca received a ball from Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, and sent it powerfully to the right of Serbian goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic (50).

Al-Nasr added its second goal, when Talisca rose to a cross from the Brazilian Telles, and headed it to the right of Stojkovic (61).

From a free kick, Al-Fayhaa reduced the difference, when defender Al-Shuwaish rose to a cross and turned it to the left of Al-Aqidi (68), but Al-Nasr restored the difference and scored a third goal when Otavio received a ball outside the area and shot it powerfully to the right of Stojkovic (74).

On the other hand, Al-Ettifaq returned with a valuable victory in the fatal time from its host Al-Wahda 3-2, and the Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum scored a hat-trick (18 and 81), and the Jamaican Demarai Gray (98), while Australian Craig Goodwin scored Al-Wahda’s goals (37 and 51), and Al-Ittifaq was lifted. With this victory, Al Wahda’s score reached 20 in seventh place, while Al Wahda’s score stopped at 13 points in tenth place.

On the other hand, Abha defeated its guest Al-Shabab 2-1, and Abha advanced after 73 minutes with a goal scored by Saad Baqir, but the lead only lasted three minutes, until Fahd Al-Mawlid scored Al-Shabab’s equalizer in the 76th minute, but Abha returned to scoring with a goal in the minute. 82 for Krychowiak to score three points for his team.

In the 72nd minute, the referee issued a red card to the Brazilian youth player, Iago Santos.

With this victory, the Abha team earned its tenth point this season in 15th place in the ranking table, while Al-Shabab’s score stopped at 12th point in 11th place.