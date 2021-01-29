Ali Maali (Dubai) – Major General “M” Ismail Al Gergawi, President of the Basketball Association, crowned the Al-Nasr Women’s Team with the League Championship title, after winning the final against Sharjah Sports for Women 76-58. Vice President of El Nasr Group Games, Maitha Bin Dhawi, and Farid Al Qiwani are members of the Federation’s Board of Directors.

The match was strong between the two teams, and the preference tended throughout the “four quarters” in favor of victory, so that the “Brigadier” regained the league title, and confirmed his worth among the state clubs, by obtaining the shield for the sixth time, with the Syrian coach Hala Shehadeh, in the “12” version of the championship, and Sharjah was The Women’s Athlete won the last and third title in its history in the last edition.

The first quarter ended in favor of Al-Nassr 10-24, under the control of the team’s players, and in the second quarter the “General” maintained his great focus, through the directives from outside the stadium from coach Hala Shehadeh, and in the middle of the quarter, the mistakes of Al-Azraq started, which is what made Algerian Nadia Tamoud, the Sharjah Women’s Sports coach, took advantage of the situation and snatched many points to get the score after 6 minutes. Al-Nasr advanced 34 to 20, and the conflict remained contested, until the second quarter ended with a score of 25-40, and in the third quarter Al-Nasr maintained the big point difference, where He won it 59-38, and in the fourth quarter, “Al-Ameed” ended the match 76-58, in light of his players ’desire to regain the title from Sharjah for Women’s Sports.