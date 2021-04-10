Dubai (Union)

Al-Nasr Club was crowned the President of the State’s Cup for cycling clubs, which was held at the Endurance Course in Seh al-Salam in Dubai for club racers and amateur teams, citizens in individual year and teams for a distance of 80 km, with the participation of 62 riders from state clubs and 100 cyclists who represented amateur teams, and the championship was sponsored by the Emirates Company Integrated Telecom «Du». The Al-Ahly youth club came in second place, and the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club team came third. In the competition for the Emirati amateur teams, the “Turk M7” team came in first place, followed by the Turk team in second place, and the Al Shafar Jumeirah cycling team in third place.

In the club’s singles competitions, Grega Paul Draj won the Shabab Al-Ahly club team in first place, and Al-Nasr club cyclist Alexander Holovac came second, then Abu Dhabi club cyclist Alexander Bülchen third, and in the general singles competitions for amateurs, citizens, the “Turk M7” team, Farouk Ismail, and Harib won Ibrahim and Ahmed Al-Marri are in the first three places, respectively. The winners were crowned by Mansour Bouasiba, President of the Cycling Federation, in the presence of a number of personalities, members of the Federation’s Board of Directors and representatives of the supporting and sponsoring companies.