Dubai (Union)

The first table tennis team Al-Nasr won the general league championship title for this season, after its deserved victory over Shabab Al-Ahly 3/1, and by winning the title was decided early without the need to play any decisive match. . The victory team was represented by the Chinese professional champion Yu Zhang Jiagi, and the two citizen players Rashid Abdul Hamid and Marwan Mansour.

Despite the conclusion of the competition and the declaration of victory as the champion of the competition, the Table Union decided to conduct the coronation ceremony in the final of the championship of His Highness the President of the State Cup after the end of the blessed month of Ramadan.