Ali Maali (Dubai)

Al-Nasr Basketball Team achieved an exciting victory over Al-Sharjah by 14 points, in the first leg of the semi-finals of the league championship, with a score of 88-74, in the match that took place at Al-Nasr Club Hall in Dubai, and the return match will be held at Al-Sharjah Club Hall next Saturday.

The “Dean” imposed complete control over the match from the beginning, and the team showed great commitment technically, defensively and offensively throughout the match. Despite the “King’s” attempts to achieve a tie at long intervals, and at times leading by a point, Al-Nasr actually succeeded in being the strongest and best team. Progress and take control.

The evidence of Brigadier General Al-Nasrawi’s progress is that he prevailed in 3 quarters of the match with a score of 31-15 in the first quarter, 18-17 in the third quarter, 21-14 in the fourth quarter, and the two teams tied in the second quarter with a score of 18-18, and the beginning of victory was strong. Extremely, taking advantage of the encouragement of his fans from the different age groups in the club, as well as the many mistakes made by the Sharjah players, and the concentration rate was higher among the Al-Nasr players, and coach Hossam Al-Wakeel succeeded in exploiting the energies of his players and their desire to achieve rapid progress from the beginning, and the result of the quarter was The first is an indicator of the good technical and physical condition of the players.

More than one player excelled in Al-Nasr, led by the American professional Harris, who has diverse talents in scoring, dribbling and controlling the ball, and scored 22 points, and the Algerian Mohamed Harath, who excelled in covering, following up and scoring with 24 points, and with them was Saleh Sultan, the team’s “captain” and great talent, as well as Hassan Abdullah, Faisal Muhammad, Mamadou, Anthony, and Hamad Haider, and Al-Wakil succeeded in achieving the third victory over Sharjah this season, twice in the preliminary round, and once in the first leg of the semi-finals.

According to the “Best of 5” tournament system, Al-Nasr must also achieve victory in the next match to ensure qualification for the final match of the league, but if Sharjah succeeds in winning, there will be another deciding match scheduled for next April 3.

The match was moderated by an international crew consisting of Salem Al Zaabi, Muhammad Rayan, and Hamza Haider, and monitored by international Daoud Al Tamimi.