Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nassr, who holds the penultimate position in the Arab Gulf League U-21 standings, inflicted the second loss to his guest, Al-Ain, “the leader”, with the goal of Abdul Rahman Jama, in the match that brought the two teams together today “Sunday” at Al Maktoum Stadium at the opening of “Round 23”.

The lead of the “leader”, who suffered the second loss in his career, after the first against Fujairah 1-2 in the “17th round”, was under threat after his score froze at 49 points, with a difference in direct confrontations in front of his pursuit of Shabab Al-Ahly, who in turn outperformed his host Fujairah 2-0. Abdullah Al-Naqbi scored for the “Knights” in the 18th minute, and Abdulaziz Al-Balushi scored in the 33rd minute.

Al-Wahda regained fourth place in front of its host, Ittihad Kalba, by winning the goal of Mansour Al-Minhali in the 20th minute. Al-Annabi raised its score to 45 points, one point difference in front of the retreating Al-Tigers to fifth place, and in return it settled a positive tie 2-2 against Al-Dhafra, the center-holder. The latter, with 11 points, was hosted by Hatta, 11th-place, with 22 points.

On Monday, the “Round 32” confrontations will be completed by holding three matches between Al Wasl and Al Jazeera, Ajman with Khorfakkan, and Baniyas with Sharjah.