AS: Al-Nasr gave Cristiano Ronaldo the right to influence the club’s transfer policy

Saudi Al-Nasr has given Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo the right to influence the club’s transfer policy. This is reported AS.

According to the publication, the team wants to surround the striker with players he likes, so he got the right to advise on new transitions. It is noted that his opinion will be decisive in this matter.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have adjusted well in Riyadh, sources said. In addition, the football player is considered the best ambassador of Saudi Arabia and intend to project the image of a modern country through him and his family.

On June 1, Ronaldo spoke about his future at Al Nasr. He stressed that he intends to stay with the team and expressed his hope that next season the club will win trophies.

The Portuguese moved to Al Nasr on December 30, 2022. The striker’s contract is for two years. His salary at the club is 200 million euros per year, making him the highest paid athlete in the world.