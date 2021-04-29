“Al-Nasr Contracting LLC” donated an amount of one million dirhams to the “100 million meals” campaign, which is the largest humanitarian campaign in the region, in order to feed food in 30 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and South America, during the holy month of Ramadan.

The amount donated by the founder and chairman of the Nasr Contracting Company, Engineer Sidawi, provides one million meals to the hungry and needy, as part of the campaign that contributes to the relief of the needy with direct food support that supports addressing hunger and malnutrition.

The Al-Nasr company donation simulates the contributions of individuals, businessmen, personalities, institutions, companies and associations to the “100 Million Meals” campaign, even after the campaign fully achieved its goal in the first ten days of its launch and started distributing food parcels in a number of countries, as the cost of each meal amounts to one dirham. One, in the form of healthy-packed food parcels, that reach the needy, the poor and those with limited incomes in poor and fragile societies, throughout Ramadan, a translation of the giving that characterizes the holy month.

Engineer Sidawi expressed his happiness with the contribution, saying: “The holy month of Ramadan invites us to giving and the embodiment of its human values ​​and meanings, and the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is an incentive for every person to stand by his fellow human being, and it is not alien to the path of His Highness in the UAE, which is pursuing it. Humanitarian work and extending a helping hand to all peoples, in addition to providing the appropriate environment for businessmen and companies to invest, in a way that contributes to the development of the state, and achieves safety and prosperity.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

