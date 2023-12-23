Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Nasr Jarrah deepened the agreement for its guest, by defeating them 3-1, at Al-Awal Park Stadium in Riyadh, at the summit of the eighteenth stage of the Saudi Football League.

He scored for Al-Nassr by Brazilian Alex Telles (43), Croatian Marcelo Brozovic (59), Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (73 from a penalty kick), and Mohammed Al-Kwaikbi (85) for Al-Ittifaq.

After losing the “derby” to Al-Hilal by three, Al-Nasr quickly regained its balance and defeated Al-Riyadh 4-1, before sweeping Al-Shabab 5-2 in the cup, and Al-Ettifaq was considered to have lost the first-leg round to Al-Ittifaq, on the other hand, the failure of Al-Ittifaq, which supervises its English training. Steven Gerrard has won his last seven matches.

Al-Nasr, which has a postponed match against Al-Ittihad, raised its score to 40 points in second place, 10 points behind leaders Al-Hilal, while Al-Ettifaq’s balance froze at 24 points in eighth place.

Al-Ahly maintained its third place, after defeating its host Al-Hazm, bottom of the standings, 4-0, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, and took turns scoring the Al-Ahly quartet, the Algerian Riyad Mahrez (45), the Spaniard Gabriel Vega (58), and Firas Al-Braikan (81). , and the Turkish Merih Demiral (91), and Al-Ahly raised its score to 37 points, while Al-Hazm remained in the eighteenth last place with 12 points.