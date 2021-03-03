Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The ascension to the second final in the cup competitions, for the current season 2020-2021, put the “Brigadier” in front of the highest promotion in the “Professional Era”, and his competition for the President’s Cup and the Arabian Gulf Cup, by qualifying to the final of the two competitions in a row, as well as continuing the race on The Arab Gulf League title, by occupying fourth place at the end of “Round 18”, equaling its best results in terms of points in the same period, since its first participation in the 2008-2009 professional seasons.

The «General» hit a second date on the cup titles with «the Knights» in the current season, by qualifying for the final match of the Arab Gulf Cup, after overcoming the obstacle of his opponent, Ittihad Kalba, with a penalty shootout 7-6, in the semi-final, after a 3-3 tie in the aggregate of the two first-leg matches. And home, in search of preserving the title of last season, which it achieved at the expense of the same competitor for the current title, “Shabab Al-Ahly”, by winning 2-1 in the final.

“Al-Azraq” qualified for the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup, reserving a seat in the final of the “most expensive tournament”, the President’s Cup, by beating its Sharjah counterpart 3-0 in the semi-final, which is the 11th in the history of the “Al-Ameed” to qualify for the final of the most expensive cup, in search of his title. The fifth, since the last coronation of the 2014-2015 season, at the expense of Al-Ahly 3-0 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in the original and extra time.

The positive results of the “Al-Ameed” squad in the President’s Cup and the Arab Gulf Cup coincided with the restoration of its luster in the league, after it finished the last round of “18” in fourth place, with 33 points, equivalent to the best result at the end of the same round, in the history of its participation in the “professionals”. Season 2011-2012, when he finished fourth with the same score, before ending the season, which witnessed the participation of 12 teams, in second place, with 41 points.

“Al-Azraq” has outperformed in its current season at the level of the league by itself, compared to the 2011-2012 season, where it achieved a higher number of wins, with a score of 10 compared to 9 in the comparison season, and “Al-Azraq” is currently only 7 points separated from Al-Jazeera, the leaders with 40 points, compared to 10 points. It was separating him from leaders Al Ain at the time by the end of “Round 18” in the 2011-2012 season.

The opportunity appears favorable for the “Al-Ameed”, to end the current season in the best possible way, in terms of all the local competitions offered, starting with the league with 8 rounds remaining in which the clubs of Sharjah, Baniyas, Ittihad Kalba, Fujairah, Al-Ain, Al Dhafra, Al-Wahda, and Shabab Al-Ahly will meet. The opportunity will be available at the level of the two cups, to repeat the scenario of the 2014-2015 season, which witnessed the crowning of “Blue” with the President’s Cup and the Arabian Gulf Cup respectively.