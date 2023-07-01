ESPN: Ronaldo convinced Al-Nasr to appoint Luis Castro as the club’s new head coach

Saudi football club Al-Nasr has appointed a new head coach on the recommendation of Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo. This is reported ESPN.

According to the publication, the team will be led by 61-year-old Portuguese Luis Castro. He is currently the head coach at Botafogo. It is noted that Ronaldo convinced the Saudis to invite a specialist.

On June 3, it became known that Al-Nasr gave the striker the right to influence the club’s transfer policy. The team wants to surround the Portuguese with the players he likes, so he got the right to advise on new transitions.

Ronaldo moved to Al Nasr on December 30, 2022. His contract is for two years, and the salary is 200 million euros per year, which makes him the highest paid athlete in the world.