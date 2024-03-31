Ali Maali (Dubai)

Al-Nasr and Shabab Al-Ahly teams qualified for the final of the Basketball League Championship, after “Al-Ameed” repeated its victory over Al-Sharjah 88-84, in the second leg of the semi-final, as well as “Al-Fursan”’s victory over Al-Bataeh 87-84, making this the second confrontation, for the second season in the tournament. The series between Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr for the league title.

Sharjah was able to confirm its absolute advantage over Sharjah this season in an exciting match that took place in the Sharjah Club hall, after a confrontation that remained suspended until its final moments, and witnessed the two teams exchanging leads throughout the quarters of the match, as Sharjah led in the first quarter 24-22, and Al-Nasr dominated the quarters. The other three won 20-19, 22-21, 24-20, and Egyptian coach Hossam El-Wakeel succeeded in leading his team to a distinguished victory with a style of play that made the “Dean” secure qualification, especially after previously winning the first leg in Dubai with a score of 88-74.

For Al-Nasr, Algerian Mohamed Harrath and American Marvell Harris shone, each scoring 28 points, then Hassan Abdullah 15 points, in addition to 8 points for Mamadou Ndiaye, 5 points for Faisal Mohamed, and 3 points for Sultan.

In a second match, Shabab Al-Ahly achieved victory over Al-Bataeh with a score of 87-84, in a match that was very strong, and the experience of the “Knights” players succeeded in deciding the match by only 3 points, by excelling in the first three quarters with a score of 19-16, 20-16. , 30-21, while the fourth and final quarter went to “Al-Raqi” with a score of 31-18, and it is the quarter that almost postponed Shabab Al-Ahly’s victory, and “Al-Fursan” had excelled in the first leg with a score of 91-86, and they will meet Shabab Al-Ahly ( The defending champion) with Al-Nassr in the first leg on April 19, and the second leg on the 23rd of the same month.