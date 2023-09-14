Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nasr set a date with Al-Ain, in the first quarter-final confrontation of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Football Cup, after Al-Ameed overcame its guest, Ajman, by winning 4-1, in the match that brought together the two teams, at Al Maktoum Stadium, in the second leg of the first round, After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, while “Al-Zaeem” confirmed its superiority against its guest, Al-Bataeh, by winning 2-1, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, within the same round, after winning the first leg 5-0.

On the other hand, Al-Wahda qualified for the quarter-finals, by repeating its victory over its host, the Emirates, 5-0, after winning the first leg 3-0 at Al Nahyan Stadium, and “Al-Anabi” awaits the qualifier from the match between Al-Jazira and Baniyas scheduled for Friday, at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, after… 2-2 draw in the first leg.

“The Dean” needed 31 minutes to score the second-fastest “treble” in its history in the League Cup, after the 4-1 match between Al-Sharjah, in the final of the 2014-2015 season, and Colombian Kevin Agudlo opened the scoring for his team, with a left-handed shot from inside the area. In the 11th minute, Portuguese Iori Medeiros added the second goal in the 27th minute, translating Adel Taarabt’s pass into the area.

Italian Manolo Gabbiadini increased Al-Nasr’s lead with the third goal in the 31st minute, after following a ball that was cleared by goalkeeper Youssef Ahmed, following Hamdan Al-Kamali’s shot from a free kick on the outskirts of the area.

Moroccan Walid Azzaro reduced the difference by scoring the first goal for Ajman from a header in the 35th minute, after he diverted Saud Saeed’s cross from the left side into the net of goalkeeper Ahmed Chembih. In the second half, the Italian Gabbiadini scored the second and fourth personal goal for his team with a shot from outside the area in the minute. 71.

At Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain confirmed its superiority against its guest Al Bataeh 2-1, with goals scored by “The Leader” Sufyan Rahimi in the 23rd minute, and Omar Atzili in the 43rd minute, while Anatoly scored Al Bataeh’s goal in the 25th minute.

In turn, Al-Anabi hit hard against its host, the Falcons, by winning with a five-pointer signed by the Argentine duo, Cristian Guanca, in the 45th minute, and Facundo Daniel, a “super hat-trick” in the fourth minute of stoppage time of the first half, and 60, 73, and 88. .