Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Argentine coach Ramon Diaz led Al-Nasr to his first victory since he assumed the technical mission, after the “Brigadier” defeated Ajman 3-0 in the match that took place between them today, “Thursday”, within the “17th round” of the Arab Gulf League, and Al-Nasr raised its score to Point 30 ”, while Ajman’s balance was frozen at“ point 9 ”.

Al-Nasr had lost in the first two matches at home under the leadership of the new technical staff, led by Diaz, against Ittihad Kalba 1-2 in the first leg of the Arab Gulf Cup semi-final, and Al-Wasl 0-1 in the “round 16” of the league.

The “friendly fire” gave victory over Ajman, through Abdul Rahman Rakan, the “orange” defender, with a shot by Dia Sabaa in the 12th minute, which is the second counter-goal that Rakan scored in his own net, after he did it in front of Al Jazeera in the “Round 11”, which ended with a loss. His team by three.

Al-Nassr is considered one of the teams that benefited the most from the “reverse” goals in the Arab Gulf League this season, by scoring 4 goals against Al Dhafra “two goals”, Al Ain and Ajman, and “Al-Ameed” finished the first half ahead of Ajman with a reverse goal and a possession rate of 62.1% compared to 37.9%.

The situation did not change much in the second half, after the players of “Al-Ameed” returned to scoring while the owners of the land wasted all the duty, most notably Hussein Abdulrahman’s shot in the post, and Ryan Mendes scored his fourth goal this season in 17 games, after adding the second goal of victory in the 53rd minute. The player previously scored against Ajman in the first round.

The same player returned to score the third goal in the 86th minute, and scored his first “double” with victory this season, and raised his score to the fifth goal, and raised the score to a hat-trick, and in stoppage time, Tigali scored a goal in the 94th minute, but the referee Muhammad Abdullah He cancels it out for offside, so the confrontation ends with the “Brigadier” triumph, which is the same result of the first round between the two teams.