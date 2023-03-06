A member of the Federal National Council, Shatha Saeed Alai Al Naqbi, said, “Emirates Today”, that she will ask a parliamentary question to the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, during a session of the Federal National Council that will be held tomorrow, regarding the damage of the recent depression, and work to support those affected. Through cooperation with the competent authorities, based on the Ministry’s strategy, which emphasizes in its fifth goal the organization and development of the energy, water and mining sector in a way that guarantees its security and sustainability, through “enhancing readiness to deal with crises and emergencies.”

She explained that a group of damages were caused to the eastern region due to the heavy rains, most notably the death of many animals, the damage to agricultural areas, in addition to the damage to housing units (houses), whether old or recently received by their owners from the government.

She pointed out that these damages exhaust those affected financially, because of their efforts to compensate for the damage of their property by borrowing from banks.

And it stated that the depressions that the eastern region was exposed to, finally, caused many losses and damage to livestock, agricultural and housing, as livestock, poultry and other domestic animals that families depended on in this region died as a source of livelihood, in addition to damage to a wide vegetation area.

She added that the damage was also inflicted on vehicles owned by residents of this area, and they are no longer usable, and at the same time insurance companies refused to provide compensation to their owners, in addition to that a number of these cars are still mortgaged to banks, as their owners are now taking loans for cars that are no longer usable. He is expected to bear the costs of buying a new car.

And she added that the damage to the infrastructure included cracking of roads, which exposed the vehicles that were running on them to damage, and therefore the competent authorities had to close them for repair, and this led to the vehicles shifting to longer roads, which results in greater fuel consumption and a double cost for vehicle owners.