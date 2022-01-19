Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Media Council and Al-Nahar Media Group announced, during a press conference held at the headquarters of the Dubai Press Club yesterday, the establishment of the “Al-Nahar Al-Arabi” office in Dubai; With the aim of enhancing the distinguished presence of the prestigious group on the Arab media scene.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, welcomed Al Nahar Al Arabi to join the Arab media organizations that were keen to be present in Dubai, stressing that Dubai is always keen to embrace creativity in its various forms. Encouraging all ambitious projects and all creative talents who aspire to success, starting from a city that has established itself as a leading destination for all creators in various fields.

His Highness stressed that Dubai has worked for more than 20 years to prepare a climate that supports the media and to create all the conditions that give its institutions the space to continue their ambitious projects and guarantee media talent development, growth and prosperity, establishing the foundations of partnership with Arab and international media institutions on the diversity of their sizes and specializations, in light of what they offer. Dubai offers diverse and comprehensive services and a highly efficient infrastructure that contribute to transforming ideas into achievements and successes. He said that the growth and development of Dubai as a pivotal media center in the region did not stop in light of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, who wanted Dubai to be a high-class media capital, which was achieved through The years, leading to the selection of Dubai as the capital of Arab media in the year 2020 by the Council of Arab Information Ministers, in appreciation of its contributions to serving the media and media professionals, initiatives, programs and projects whose goal was to contribute in an effective way to the advancement of the Arab media.

During the press conference, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, confirmed the Council’s support for the Arab Day, and all partners from Arab and international institutions operating in the emirate, within the framework of the strategic goal set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, decades ago, to consolidate the position of Dubai as a major center for talent in various fields, ideas, innovative projects and creative energies in the media field in particular, and to strengthen its position as a starting point for Arab media capable of competition, and in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to activate the role of the Council in Supporting all inspiring media initiatives.

For her part, the Lebanese journalist, Nayla Tueni, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al-Nahar Media Group, addressed a greeting of honor and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the noble values ​​that express His Highness’ ambitious vision for the future, and his keenness that Dubai and the UAE always be inspiring and have a positive imprint. It is clear in the record of media excellence and its influential presence in this part of the world, so that our Arab media will be strong and competitive according to the best international standards.