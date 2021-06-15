“Al-Saqr”, the former Al-Ahly and Zamalek star, still dominated the world’s dean’s race, after participating in 184 international matches with the Egyptian national team, the last of which was in 2012.

successful exploitation

Before the Euro 2020, the Real Madrid captain left Spain coach Luis Enrique’s account, and Ramos also moved away from the race for the dean of world players, even if temporarily.

This is what Badr Al-Mutawa made best use of, to develop his number and widen the difference with Ramos, who played 180 international matches.

With the appearance of Al-Mutawa in the Kuwaiti national team shirt against Taiwan in the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup, he raised his international score to 184 games.

pure arabic racing

The race has now turned into a pure Arab, after Ramos’ exit, and the absence of any player in the Copa America or Euro 2020 among the competitors at the top.

Hassan will not add more international matches to his tally due to his retirement years ago, but Al-Mutawa can do so by playing one additional match to strip the former Egyptian star of the title of dean.

Hassan had done the same with his compatriot Hossam Hassan, whose international score stopped at 170 games, to drop to seventh place.

Hossam Hassan had previously lost the title of Dean of World Players, the distinguished Saudi goalkeeper Muhammad Al-Deayea, who reached 178 international matches before hanging his glove and retiring.