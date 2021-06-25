Bader Al Mutawa has broken the record for international matches with a national team. The Kuwait player has added his 185th meeting in the match between Kuwait and Bahrain qualifying for the Arab Cup.

The 36-year-old footballer surpasses the Egyptian Ahmed hassanbut see how Cristiano approaches his record with 179 games. The Portuguese will get even closer after the round of 16 match of the Eurocup between Portugal Y Belgium.

Sergio Ramos loses steam in the race for being the player with the most caps in history. The defender has not been summoned for the Eurocup with Spain and remains in 180 meetings with the Selection.