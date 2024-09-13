Taif (WAM)

Salem Al-Muqbali, a player in our national athletics team, won the silver medal in the shot put competition, as part of the competitions of the tenth edition of the Arab Championship for juniors, both boys and girls, in Saudi Arabia.

Al Muqbali, 17, won the UAE’s first medal on the second day of the championship, setting a new record for the country, 16.22 metres, after a strong competition with 9 players.

Al-Muqbali stressed that the silver medal crowns the great efforts made by the Athletics Federation in qualifying and preparing them to participate in Arab and international championships, through camps and advanced preparation programs, and as an incentive towards more positive results.

Saudi Arabia will host the tournament from September 12 to 15 in Taif Governorate, with the participation of about 400 male and female players from 18 countries.