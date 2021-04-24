The training program for two astronauts, Mohammed Al-Mulla and Noura Al-Matroushi, begins at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, starting today, and continues for about seven months, while the daily training period ranges between five and seven hours.

“The training will be a preparatory stage for the astronauts to engage in basic training at NASA,” said Saeed Karamastji, director of the astronaut office at the center.

“The two new astronauts will start learning the Russian language in Dubai soon, after determining the body that will provide them with training in communication and technical matters, and it must be internationally accredited,” he added in press statements.

“The training that they will receive inside the country includes the art of giving lectures, speaking with the public, speaking in front of the camera, fitness, and training at flying stations, and all of them will have internationally accredited certificates, while the two former astronauts, Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, received them outside the country,” Karamastji said. .

On the challenges of the process of selecting the astronauts from the short list, he said, “The selection process was conducted in light of the (Corona) pandemic, and it was difficult to meet the candidates face to face at the center, so we made a change to the plans and dates to shorten the time, and we added video interviews, through which we accomplished Interviews for 122 people, and we changed the date of the IQ test, technical tests and personal tests, ”stressing that the Corona pandemic did not negatively affect the time period for selecting the two new astronauts, as the schedule was completed according to what the center had planned.

“The smaller the number of candidates, the more difficult it will be to choose, because the people who reach the medical examinations are the candidates who passed the stages of the video interviews, tests and eliminations,” Kremastji explained.

He said that the final interviews included more than one citizen, but the final choice fell on Noura Al Matroushi.

He pointed out that the two new astronauts will undergo theoretical and practical training courses, in addition to a training plan that will be implemented by the astronauts Hazza Al-Mansouri and Sultan Al-Niyadi, with the two new astronauts, and through it they will pass on their experiences and experiences.

Kremastji explained that the training of Hazaa and Sultan in Russia was to prepare for the mission of “Zayed’s ambition.”

It included training on the spacecraft, landing in populated places, and the 16 scientific experiments that Hazaa carried out while he was on board the International Space Station, and the training period was one year. As for the training of Noura and Mohammed, it is two years, and it will include matters related to astronauts, and after completing them they will train to become qualified For any future human space mission or flight.

He explained, “The center has monthly meetings with the US Space Agency (NASA) to discuss upcoming space flights, and it is also conducting similar discussions on the same subject with the Russians and others, and we will reach a formal agreement during the coming period, when we are ready and ready for the trip.”

He said, “There is currently no seat reserved for the new astronaut from the center, but it is possible that there will be a seat on a space flight heading to the International Space Station in the future, and then the appropriate person will be chosen.”

He pointed out that the first flight (Hazaa’s flight) lasted eight days on board the International Space Station, but the center’s plan was for the next flight to be from two to three months, stressing that after choosing one of the four astronauts (Hazaa, Sultan, Muhammad and Noura) for the new mission, The other three will have other missions while the astronaut is on his mission on board the station, within the teams that continuously monitor his activities and status.

Kurmstaji stated that the training period for the two new astronauts in Houston, USA, will be continuous, and they will train with two astronauts chosen by NASA at the end of this year. Therefore, the schedule of training has not yet been determined, explaining that «usually the duration of these exercises is a year, But the specific exercises for each of Muhammad Al-Mulla and Noura Al-Matroushi will be approximately two years.

