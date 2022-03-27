Dubai (Etihad)

Emirati jockey Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi won first place in the Grand Prix race on his horse “Konic Dera Dinoh” for the Riyadh International Show Jumping Championship, which was held with the participation of more than 200 horses from different countries in Riyadh.

The jockey Abdullah Hamid Al Muhairi was crowned with the Saudi Equestrian Federation Cup, Prince Abdullah bin Fahd Al Saud, President of the Saudi Equestrian Federation, and the fourth place in this race went to the Emirati jockey, Mufi Owaidah Al Karbi from the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club.

The jockey Abdullah Hamid won the third place in the qualifying round for the grand prize, and the jockey Sheikh Ali Jamal Al-Nuaimi won the fifth place, and they were crowned on the first day, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Riyadh region.

In the grand category race, the jockey Abdullah Hamid Al-Muhairi won first place on his horse “Konic Dera Denoh”, and our jockey Muhammad Ghanem Al-Hajri came in second place, and the jockey Muhammad Ghanem Al-Hajri was also in the fifth place in the Joker barrier race.