Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, responsible for the food systems file at the COP28 Conference of the Parties, called on countries of the world to take advantage of the great opportunities provided by the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which begins next November in the UAE, and urged them to seize these opportunities to push climate action forward. , with a particular focus on transforming food systems into sustainable ones and promoting nature-based solutions.

This came during its recent high-level meetings on the sidelines of its participation in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, United States of America.

Al Muhairi stressed the importance of teamwork to create more sustainable food systems, highlighting the importance the UAE attaches to food and agriculture in the COP28 agenda.

It indicated the UAE’s support for the “Mangrove Development” initiative, and announced the Mangrove Ministerial Meeting, which will be hosted during the COP28 conference on “Nature, Oceans and Land Use Day” to move discussions forward and to a broader horizon for developing nature-based solutions.

During her participation in a ministerial panel discussion on food systems organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Her Excellency explained the importance of the COP28 agenda for food systems and agriculture, which focuses on four main areas of country-led work, the leadership and work of non-governmental actors, and expanding the scope of… Innovation and finance.

She called on all countries to embody national leadership by signing the first-ever Emirati declaration on food systems, agriculture and climate action, and said that the UAE’s goal is to further stimulate collective action to transform food systems into sustainable ones.

Her Excellency confirmed that the draft UAE Declaration had been sent to all agricultural ministers to participate with their comments by September 27.

In her intervention at the high-level event held under the title “Nature and People: From Ambition to Action,” Her Excellency stressed the UAE’s commitment to nature-based solutions and its role in building resilience to climate change.

She said: “As part of the COP28 Presidency’s Action Plan, we will mobilize support for strong action to drive implementation and advance the climate and nature agenda, demonstrating practical and new solutions at scale to protect and sustainably manage critical and urgent land and ocean ecosystems – such as forests, mangroves and land. swamps) and coral reefs.

Al Muhairi supported this major achievement of the Mangrove Development Initiative and said, “This collaborative effort between the Global Mangrove Alliance and high-level UN climate change champions is supported by non-governmental actors and governments around the world to achieve one main goal: to restore Protecting 15 million hectares of mangroves globally by 2030.

“It is these types of ambitious, monitored projects and nature-based collaboration that can help the global community get back on track to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement,” she said.

Her Excellency called on all countries to support the “Crimea Development Initiative” and actively participate in the “Crimea Climate Alliance” initiative, pointing out that this initiative, which is considered a partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia, has attracted 20 partners to expand the scope and accelerate the preservation of ecosystems. Mangrove ecology and restoration for the benefit of communities around the world.

During her participation in the “Food + Forum: Foreign Policy”, alongside His Excellency Thomas Vilsack, US Secretary of Agriculture, Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi stressed the need to channel collective innovation, mobilize global financing, and combine efforts to combat world hunger and create sustainable and equitable food systems.

Her Excellency called on countries to join the “Agricultural Innovation for Climate Initiative,” which the UAE co-leads with the United States of America, noting the launch of the initiative in 2021, with the aim of doubling investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation and support globally.

The initiative currently includes more than 500 international partners, with investments amounting to US$13 billion to support climate-smart agriculture projects and innovate sustainable food systems.

She explained that the UAE believes that one of the most powerful ways that the COP28 Conference of the Parties can provide is to secure fair climate financing for developing countries. “This in turn enables us all to significantly improve our diet,” she said.

She noted that “placing this goal as a priority at the national level could make a fundamental and immediate difference for hundreds of millions of people.” She added that this is what the COP28 Presidency intends to highlight at the conference, which is only about two months away, which will achieve a positive qualitative shift in our food systems. “.

Over the course of a week, Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi participated in a series of successful bilateral meetings and meetings in New York City, which included meetings with His Excellency Vincent van Quickenborn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and the North Sea of ​​Belgium, Her Excellency Svenja Schulze, Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, and Her Excellency Stevie Lemke, Minister of the Environment, Nature Protection, Reactor Security and Consumer Protection of Germany, and Her Excellency Aidit Silman, Minister of Environmental Protection of Israel.

These bilateral meetings were pivotal and in the interest of strengthening cooperation for climate action, recognizing the shared commitment to address climate change head-on. While these contributions embodied the UAE’s commitment to a sustainable future, where innovation, cooperation and ambition pave the way for work to achieve sustainability on the global stage.