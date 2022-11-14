Al Ain (Union)

Yahya Al-Muhairi was crowned with the sixth championship cup for bowl shooting from the “dirt” hole, which was organized by the Shooting Association over the past two days in the fields of Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club. Three of the four championships, where the names have not been decided yet due to the failure of any Ram to achieve the standard set by the technical committee, which is 118 according.

It was the golden shots that decided the ranking of shooters after the five rounds, which witnessed fierce competition between 6 shooters, especially the two-leader, where Yahya Al-Muhairi and Saif Al-Shamsi were equal in the balance of 116 according to the score, and Mishaal Al-Bannai and Ahmed Al-Hammadi were also equal in the balance of 112 according to the disengagement and after the disengagement Al-Muhairi occupied the first place and gold The championship and Al Shamsi came in second place and won the silver medal, while the bronze medal and the medal award went to Mishaal Al Bannai.

The final evaluation will take place on Saturday and Sunday, November 26 and 27, and is the evaluation that will decide the ranking order after collecting the results of the three best tournaments for each Ram.

As for the rest of the shooters’ results, Al-Rami Ahmad Al Hammadi ranked fourth, followed by Walid Al-Ariani in fifth place with 111 points, then Dhaher Al-Ariani sixth with 108 points, Saeed Al-Balushi seventh with 89 points, Awad Al-Nuaimi eighth with 88 points, Mubarak Al-Mansoori ninth with 84 points, Ahmed Al-Diri tenth with a score 59 according.

Fatima Mubarak came first in the women’s level, winning the gold medal, followed by Aisha bint Hatem, who won the silver medal.

In the People of Determination category, Kuwaiti shooter Falah Al-Hajri won the first place and won the gold medal with 96 points, the second Muhammad Hashel Al-Habsi with 93 points, the third Saif Al-Hamiri with 90 points, then Muhammad Al-Hashimi fourth with 89 points, and Saeed Al-Mazrouei fifth with 80 points.

After the competitions, Hassan bin Hadiya Al-Shehhi, head of the judges committee, crowned the winners of all competitions.