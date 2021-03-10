Minister of State for Food and Water Security Maryam Al Muhairi said that the UAE has a plan to improve the yield of local production possible with technology from food by 30% during the next stage, in light of work to diversify sources of import from abroad, and reduce the percentage of food waste and loss throughout the food value chain.

She added that thanks to the leadership’s strategic vision and its proactive steps, the Council of Ministers finally formed a working group for the development of the modern agricultural sector, as we seek during the coming period to strengthen the modern agricultural sector by developing and strengthening our human cadres to study and work in this field, as well as encouraging entrepreneurs to invest in this field. The vital sector, which is a fundamental pillar in the future of the UAE.

Al-Muhairi announced that the next stage will witness great interest in managing the country’s strategic stock and applying and employing food technology, in order to create a new economic tributary, as many modern technologies will be relied upon in order to upgrade the entire food system in the country.

She added: “We will enhance our human capabilities and develop our technological infrastructure that will enable us to achieve our goals in many areas, such as the applications of artificial intelligence in agriculture, the promotion of scientific research in crops that can grow in the state’s conditions, and the expansion of controlled ecological agriculture in all its forms, And support research in biological sciences and genetic research ».

She emphasized that the UAE seeks to reduce the rate of water consumption by 90% from traditional farms through modern agricultural methods, including vertical agriculture that has various sustainability features to offset the cost of energy used.

She indicated that there is an integrated plan to take advantage of desalinated water to develop and raise the productivity of farms, noting that the country has a strong food system that was able to face the repercussions of the “Covid-19” crisis and overcome the urgent challenges.

She emphasized that the national food security system is working with all local and international parties to ensure the supply of food from home and abroad, and thanks to the cooperation of all parties through the Emirates Food Security Council, we have been able to provide all food products since the beginning of the Corona crisis and until now with high efficiency.

Al-Muhairi stated that the UAE recorded a greater volume of food imports during 2020 compared to 2019, as more than 13.7 million tons of food were imported in the period from January to November of 2020 only, compared to about 13.4 million tons during the whole year of 2019, and she said that It proves that the UAE has a strong import system, in addition to a well-established network of international relations that contributed to the supply of many goods and food products from various sources during the “Covid-19” crisis with ease and smoothness.

She noted that the “Covid-19” crisis carries many lessons learned, the most important of which is the necessity to redouble efforts to increase local production of food to achieve one of the most important goals of the National Food Security Strategy, which is “to provide adequate, safe, nutritious food for all members of society at reasonable prices.” For a healthy life at all times, including times of emergency and crisis ».

And she continued: “Technology-enabled food production is one of the most important directions of the National Food Security Strategy. Through the use of technology, we can cultivate crops without soil through hydroponic techniques, and it also contributes to rationalizing water consumption by about 90% of the water used in agricultural systems. Traditional ».

She indicated that work has been done with the government accelerators team to launch the program to accelerate the adoption of modern agricultural technology, which launched 10 strategic initiatives to facilitate the adoption of agricultural technology in the country.

Al Muhairi reviewed a number of projects that are based on modern agricultural technology, such as the greenhouse project in Al Ain, which produces 3000 tons of tomatoes annually, in addition to the largest vertical farming facility in the world.

She added that modern agricultural technology is one of the most important goals of preparing for the next 50 years by developing possible local production with technology for the entire food value chain, as we rely on modern agricultural technology to create a new tributary for the national economy, by attracting more direct foreign investment, and providing more Jobs, and reduce net imports from abroad.

Al Muhairi stressed that water security is an integral part of food security, so reliance is mainly on water desalination techniques and making the most of rain and groundwater, as well as recycling treated wastewater and reusing it for many purposes.

She indicated that the coming period will witness the development of an integrated plan in order to achieve optimal use of desalinated water in developing and raising the productivity of farms and qualifying them according to the highest international standards. She said that there is a strategic direction for the efficient use of natural water resources in the UAE, “treated water”, and the production of water from any sources. Untapped like a fog.

Al-Muhairi stated that there is great interest in the system of scientific research and development to enhance water security, especially in the field of water recycling and reuse, and the organization of effective and innovative tools to achieve the maximum possible use of irrigation water, to provide the needs of trees and crops, in light of seeking to achieve the maximum possible use of dams in every Around the country, and employing solar energy systems in order to reduce water waste from evaporation, as well as energy production.

She pointed out that society is also a fundamental pillar in supporting the food security file, through its contribution to the food value chain, on top of which is the production of food inside homes, in addition to raising its awareness of the food challenges facing the state and participating in finding practical solutions to them, as we are concerned with reducing the rate of waste. Food and diversification of import sources to face any changes in the global trade map in the future.

She said: “We have many solutions to enhance sustainability, such as reprocessing organic waste and converting it into vital food alternatives and feed supplements, in a way that supports the state’s orientations towards promoting a circular economy. There is also a tendency to expand the use of hydroponics techniques that save water for crop growth and aquaculture in one system, and reducing food loss and waste is also the most important goal of the sustainability of food resources to help us meet the growing demand for food and reduce the pressure on our resources in food production. ».

She added that in the field of water security, there are efforts to recycle treated wastewater and reuse it for many purposes, such as irrigation of green spaces, and there is also a tendency to use renewable energy to operate the entire food system in the country.

Al Muhairi stated that the Food and Water Security Bureau is working on a plan to enhance the utilization of marine resources to develop the economy, through the development of food products, functional foods, marine protein sources and others. Emphasis will also be placed on promoting all aquaculture activities aimed at producing seafood in the country.

Aquaculture

Minister of State for Food and Water Security Mariam Al Muhairi said that the fisheries sector and aquaculture are at the forefront of the country’s priorities, and that local fishing activities contribute about 29% of the local consumption of fish. She stated that the production of fish from fish farming in the country is 3255 tons annually, but this production has quadrupled since 2015, which is a good indication and evidence of the UAE’s keenness to expand research and investments in fish farms and aquaculture systems that produce agricultural crops without soil, in addition to To many types of fish.

A system of local and global partnerships

Minister of State for Food and Water Security, Maryam Al Muhairi, said that the UAE has a system of local and global partnerships and a large network of relationships, which represent an integrated and harmonious system that strikes a balance between enhancing our national food security and makes the UAE a major contributor to enhancing global food security, which adds to our readiness. Future trends in the face of various variables, noting that the UAE is making great efforts, in cooperation with international organizations, to enhance global food security and eliminate hunger.

