The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Muhammad Saeed Al Muhairi, stated that the ministry launched 6 major initiatives to develop the agricultural sector, including a work system consisting of many initiatives that enhance the competitiveness of the local product to enable it to reach the state’s markets to benefit all stakeholders within the value chain. integrated food, stressing that the development process will contribute to overcoming the challenges facing the agricultural sector, and it is considered the most important direct and indirect support efforts in the sector.

Al-Muhairi indicated, during her attendance at the Federal National Council session, which was held this morning under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, that the first initiatives are to coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure to issue promotional labels for sustainable agricultural products, and to link farmers directly with consumers and outlets, noting that The Ministry has also signed 5 memoranda of understanding with major outlets that constitute about 70% of the market volume of outlets in the country.

She emphasized that the six initiatives also included the ministry’s recent implementation of projects to rehabilitate and develop agricultural quarantine centers to prevent the spread of epidemics and plant diseases, as well as organizing the circulation and registration of pesticides within integrated control programs, as well as providing a staff of agricultural extension workers, and providing an electronic guidance system on the ministry’s platform, which includes More than 30 guides.

According to the minister, the ministry also launched an initiative to develop organic agriculture, which contributed to increasing the number of locally produced agricultural varieties to 70, while the total area for the year 2018 was about 4,867 hectares.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

