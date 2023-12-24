Essam Al Sayed (Al Ain)

The fifth race ceremony at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club track, which consisted of 9 rounds for Arabian horses, except for the final round, which was allocated to crossbred horses, with a large number of entries amounting to 133 horses, competing for prizes of 510 thousand dirhams, and the trainers Ahmed Al Muhairbi and Musabah Al Muhairi won the double. » deserved.

The colt “ES Baddour” by Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, under the supervision of Ibrahim Aseel and led by Sandro Paiva, won the third round award, and was allocated to local production horses for a distance of 1,600 metres, for the Jimi title, recording 1:54:72 minutes.

The filly “Jab Daiya” for Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, supervised by Irfan Elahi and led by Royston French, won a difficult victory in the seventh round, which was held over a distance of 1000 metres, for the Basra title, achieving a time of 1:05:83 minutes.

“Jaafar Des Arnett” for Al-Rahmani Racing, under the supervision of Ahmed Al-Muhairbi, and led by Ben Quinn, scored the victory in the second round for a distance of 1800 meters, “equality” with 15 strong horses competing for the title of the Al-Wathba Stallions Cup for the owners of private stables, recording 2:06:82 minutes.

“AH Haizum” gave Saif Muhammad Fan Al Muhairbi, led by Oscar Chavez, the “double” for coach Ahmed Al Muhairbi, when he snatched the title of the fourth heat for a distance of 1600 meters, for the Al Hili title, recording 1:52:44 minutes.

“Al-Arqam” by Nasser Askar, under the supervision of Musabah Al-Muhairi, and led by Taj Oshi, opened his record of victories from the first participation, by winning the title of the first half for a distance of 1800 metres, with the participation of 15 purebred Arabian horses, aged four years and above, for the title of Zakher, and the champion recorded a time of 2 :04:21 minutes.

“Law in Nature” by Rashid Al Shehhi and Tawfiq Mohammed, under the supervision of Musabah Al Muhairi (double), and with the successful leadership of the Omani jockey Qais Al Busaidi, snatched the prize in the fifth round for a distance of 1600 meters for purebred hybrid horses “Takafu”, with the participation of a strong elite of 15 horses, for the title of Falaj Hazza. , recording 1:41:41 minutes.

The non-nominated horse “Astral del Sol” by Ali Haddad, under the supervision of Ibrahim Al-Hadrami and led by Bernardo Pinheiro, surprised his competitors in the sixth main round of the ceremony for horses classified “0-80” for a distance of 1400 meters “par” for the Al-Qattara title, and the champion scored 1:37. :39 minutes.

“F Al-Manas” by Lasma Idris, under the supervision of Qais Abboud and led by Charlie Bonnet, snatched the prize in the eighth round for a distance of 1000 meters, which is reserved for purebred Arabian horses beginning at the age of four years and above, for the Al-Masoudi title, and the champion recorded 1:06:51 minutes.

“Desert” by Salem Hassan Al Hosani, under the supervision of Khalifa Al Neyadi, and piloted by a senior pilot, won the award for the ninth and final round of par for a distance of 1000 metres, for the title of Al Qattara, recording 1:06:35 minutes.