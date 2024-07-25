Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Sheikha Moza bint Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Al Mubarakah Foundation, stressed the importance of continuously enhancing environmental awareness among young people, and providing them with information and knowledge that provides them with a comprehensive picture of preserving the environment, protecting natural and natural resources, and achieving environmental sustainability for future generations.

She pointed out that the message of the Mubarak Foundation always focuses in its programs and practical workshops on the sustainability axis, which receives great attention from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, as sustainability represents a work program for the wise government, various relevant entities, as well as public benefit institutions, including the Mubarak Foundation, which launched an integrated system of programs, events and workshops that consolidate community awareness of the importance of sustainability and its vital role in preserving humans and the environment in general.

This came during her review of the “Environmental Treasure Hunt” initiative, which was organised by Al Mubarakah Foundation in cooperation with Aldar Properties and Yas Mall, with the participation of a number of young people, with the aim of enhancing environmental awareness and encouraging young people to recycle through an enjoyable interactive experience in Yas Mall, as it is one of the environmentally friendly shopping centres.

The programme also included a number of exploratory models for environmental themes and recycling of recyclable materials based on innovative solutions and scientific methods that reinforce youth awareness of national efforts to preserve the environment.

The application program for the youth of Al Mubarakah participating in the second round of the (Environmental Treasure Hunt) initiative at Yas Mall included brainstorming to develop research and problem-solving skills and anticipate the future of environmental conservation among the participants, through group work based on the spirit of one team in devising innovative methods that enhance youth awareness of national efforts to preserve the environment, as the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is rich in environmental elements that are preserved, according to the best international practices. These elements include smart buildings that are designed to have a low carbon footprint, urging the elimination of plastic bags, nature reserves, and preserving endangered species of birds and animals, as well as protecting water and fish resources, in addition to preserving air quality by implementing a pioneering national strategy in the emirate that enhances the quality of human life and ensures sustainability for all environmental elements, and preserving the environment and wildlife and natural life for future generations.

Dr. Sheikha Moza bint Mubarak Al Nahyan stressed the keenness of the Al Mubarakah Foundation to continue this initiative, which comes for the second year in a row, in line with the two years of sustainability directed by our wise leadership in 2023 and 2024, as the (Search for Environmental Treasures) program includes an exchange of experiences between Al Mubarakah youth enrolled in this cycle of the initiative, and their counterparts who participated in last year’s cycle of this initiative, ensuring the desired interaction between various youth sectors in drawing a roadmap that anticipates the future of environmental work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates by highlighting innovative mechanisms, programs and methods to preserve and care for environmental treasures in a way that enhances their sustainability in accordance with the best international practices.

For their part, the youth of Al Mubarakah participating in the initiative expressed their pride in this participation, which opened up broad horizons for them to learn about the environmental elements that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates are rich in. They stressed the importance of the program in monitoring the environmental reality and the environmental challenges it faces at the local, regional and international levels, as well as learning about the national efforts made by the relevant authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates to confront these challenges with innovative scientific and applied solutions that establish the concept of sustainability as a way of life to preserve the local environment with all its elements.