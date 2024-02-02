Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

English international star Jude Bellingham, 20 years old, Real Madrid's top scorer, spoke about his daily life in the Spanish capital, Madrid, and said in an interview with the club's television that he knew in advance what awaited him there when he agreed to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2023, for 103 million. The Euro was won by his former team, Borussia Dortmund, and now he has become an essential “trump card” in the team’s lineup, as he scored 18 goals in 26 matches in which he participated in various competitions. He also became worthy of being called the “Galactico” like the great Real stars throughout its history.

Bellingham added in his interview with the club TV: Everyone knows that Real Madrid is the best club in the world, but when one lives it up close, he sees it more than wonderful, and inside he feels that he is in an “arena” in which he is the “wrestler,” and this creates a very special situation for you, and no One can imagine how big and wonderful this club is, and it is impossible to step into its stadium without recognizing this and expressing gratitude to it because it is above the level of everyone else.

Bellingham made a great effort to integrate and adapt to his new environment, whether on or off the field, avoiding the mistake made by Welshman Gareth Bale, the team's former star, who was unable to fit into the Madrid atmosphere despite the length of time he lived in Madrid.

Bellingham commented, saying: There are moments when I go out to have a “cup of coffee” near my house or go downtown to eat in a restaurant, and then I return to rest a little in the garden of the house if the weather is nice and if my friends are present, and in the evening we go out to eat. Dinner and then returning home again, and this is a very nice thing as I meet people in the places I frequent, and the good thing is that most of them do not look at you as Billingham the famous football player, but rather as a person who came to drink a “cup of coffee”, and this is a good thing I often find extraordinary interest in my personality from those I meet in the city, and I feel as if I am at home.

He commented, saying: But when I go out, I am a reserved person and do not enter into large discussions with large numbers of people, because this is a difficult issue for me due to my lack of proficiency in the Spanish language, but I always try to be very polite.